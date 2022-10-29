Russian Ministry of Agriculture: Russia ready to replace supply of Ukrainian grain

29 Oct. 19:35

Russia is ready to completely replace Ukrainian grain supplies for countries interested in this, the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation Dmitry Patrushev said today.

"Taking into account this year's harvest, the Russian Federation is ready to completely replace Ukrainian grain and deliver supplies at affordable prices to all interested countries", Patrushev said, RIA Novosti reported.

"This year, 150 million tons of grain have already been harvested in Russia, and we estimate the export potential to be more than 50 million tons for the current season", the head of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture added.

Russia is also ready to supply grain to the poorest countries free of charge in the next four months, the minister noted.

"Taking into account the fact that Russia has always been and remains a reliable partner and is ready to provide the world with the necessary amount of food, our country is ready to supply the poorest countries with up to 500,000 tons of grain free of charge in the next four months", Patrushev said, speaking on the Rossiya 24 TV channel. .

The minister specified that Russia would supply grain "with the participation of our permanent partner - Türkiye".