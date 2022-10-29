Turkish first electric car factory launched in Gemlik

29 Oct. 19:50

Today, the official opening ceremony of the plant for the production of the first mass-produced Turkish-made electric vehicle TOGG was held in Gemlik, Türkiye. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took part in the ceremony.

"Turkey's Automobiles Initiative Group (TOGG) plans to produce 175,000 cars of five models per year. The state intends to purchase 30,000 of them by December 31, 2035. As Erdoğan noted at the ceremony, Türkiye has been waiting for this project for 60 years. He called the laying the foundation of the plant is the "golden link" in the chain of nationwide megaprojects, RIA Novosti reports.

The model will be produced in two versions: sedan car and SUV. The creators claim that it will take no more than 30 minutes to charge the battery of the cars, which will allow you to drive up to 500 kilometers.

At the beginning of November last year, various systems of the TOGG electric SUV prototype were tested in Istanbul. The four-passenger electric car accelerated to 100 kph in 4.8 seconds.

The price of the car has not been announced yet, it will depend on the competitiveness in the market.

Let us remind you that in December 2019, prototypes of the first domestic cars - an electric crossover of the SUV C segment and an electric sedan - were presented in Türkiye. Investments in the project will amount to 22 billion Turkish liras ($3.7 billion), which will be invested in the enterprise within 13 years.