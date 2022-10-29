IRGC: riots are over in Iran

29 Oct. 20:23

The commander-in-chief of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, announced the end of the unrest in Iran.

"Today is the last day of the riots, don't come to the streets anymore", Salami addressed Iranian youth, Iranian news agency Fars reported.

Salami also said that US President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were trying to influence the youth of Iran through the media, but protests in some cities of the country continued, despite the call of the IRGC's head, Western media noted.

Let us remind you that for more than a month, the riots have been taking place in Iran. The unrest began in mid-September in connection with the death of a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, after she was detained by the morality police. Protests and riots take place mainly in the provinces of Gilan, Khuzestan, Sistan and Balochistan, Tehran and Kurdistan.