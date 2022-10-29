Canadian Foreign Ministry calls on country's authorities to establish contacts with Russia and China

29 Oct. 21:35

Canada needs to reach out and improve cooperation with Russia and China in connection with the intensification of the struggle for influence in the world, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said in an interview with CBC.

"There is a struggle for influence as Russia and China turn towards Africa, Asia and Latin America. We need to show ourselves, get in touch and interact", she explained, adding that in her opinion, the Canadian government should take a pragmatic approach at the current "historic moment", because the "tectonic plates of the world" were in motion "creating instability", RIA Novosti reports.

The participation in the general international discussions with Russian representatives makes it possible to oppose the position of the Russian Federation, although it has "no desire" to sit next to the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Joly complained.

"I do not believe in the empty chair strategy. When Canada does not participate in the dialogue, it does not help our peace and stability in the first place. Besides, we are losing influence in the world, because other G7 countries communicate with these states", she summed up.