Dry cargo ship with barley runs aground in Astrakhan region

29 Oct. 21:59

In the Astrakhan region, a dry cargo ship with barley ran aground last night, the press service of the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The operational duty shift received a message from the Marine Rescue Coordination Center on duty. At 60.2 km of the Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Channel near the village of Vakhromeyevo, Ikryaninsky district, the ship ran aground.

There are 13 crew members on board the OMSK-117 dry-cargo ship carrying barley, AiF Astrakhan reports.

Fortunately, there were no casualties. The supply of water and food on the ship is enough for 10 days. The hull does not leak, the water area is not polluted. Besides, the ship does not interfere with the movement of other vessels.

It is known that the cargo ship was en route from the port of Astrakhan to the port of Amirabad. The tugboats were sent to help the ship.