Erdoğan tests first Turkish TOGG electric car

29 Oct. 22:23

Today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has tested the first national TOGG electric car, which has been released by the Turkish Gemlik factory, where the mass production has already started.

The President got acquainted with the workshops where work on the car assembly process is carried out, after which the Turkish head of state and his wife Emine Erdoğan tested the electric car, the Turkish news agency ANADOLU reports.

After the test, President Erdoğan shared his impressions and spoke to the factory workers and guests of the event.

"TOGG, as a prestigious Turkish brand, will decorate the roads of many countries around the world", the Turkish leader said.