30 Oct. 10:10

At a government meeting, Prime Minister of Dagestan Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov announced plans to revive cotton production in the republic.

At the first stage, cotton to be grown on an area of 500 to 1,000 hectares.

According to the prime minister, it is economically feasible to grow cotton, since this crop is used in the textile industry and for the production of gunpowder.