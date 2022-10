30 Oct. 10:30

In Moscow and the Moscow region, the yellow weather warning was extended, the Hydrometeorological Center reports.

Wind gusts up 15-20 meters per second are expected in Moscow and the Moscow region until 21:00, October 31.

In addition, from 19:00 Sunday to 19:00 Monday, a black ice warning will be in effect in the capital, and from 18:00 Sunday to 21:00 Monday - in the region.