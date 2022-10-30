Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, UN failed to agree on ship traffic

30 Oct. 10:55

Today, at the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul, representatives of Turkey, Ukraine, Russia and the UN failed to agree on the ship traffic in the framework of the grain deal, JCC spokeswoman Ismini Palla said.

"The JCC did not reach a joint agreement on the traffic of arriving and departing ships on October 30," RIA Novosti quotes her as saying.

Palla noted that the Joint Coordinating Center is currently analyzing the latest developments. ”JCC evaluates the impact on its activities and discusses the next steps," she added.