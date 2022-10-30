Russian government expanded Unfriendly Countries List

30 Oct. 11:10

The Russian government expanded the list of foreign states and territories that commit unfriendly actions against the Russian Federation, Russian companies and citizens.

According to a message published on the government's website, 11 more UK Overseas Territories, which supported the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the UK, were added to the list,

These are Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands, Montserrat, Pitcairn Islands, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Akrotiri and Dhekelia, Turks and Caicos .