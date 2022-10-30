Tragedy in Seoul: more than 150 people, including four Russians, died in mass stampede

30 Oct. 11:45

Tonight, a massive stampede took place in the Itaewon district of Seoul, as a result of which at least 153 people died and 82 were injured, Yonhap news agency reports, citing emergency services.

The tragedy happened in the area where the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities were taking place, at about 3:00 on Sunday, October 30 (21:00 Saturday Moscow time). According to preliminary information, 100,000 people gathered in Itaewon.

22 foreigners, including four Russian citizens, died in the stampede. The Russian embassy in the country said that the dead Russian women were from 21 to 30 years old.

The investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy was taken under control by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. He also declared national mourning in connection with the tragedy, which will last till 6 November.