US disappointed by Russia's decision to suspend grain deal

30 Oct. 11:55

The US regrets that Russia has decided to suspend its participation in the grain deal, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken informed.

He stressed that Washington encourages all parties to continue this important and life-saving initiative. "We call on the Russian government to renew its participation in the initiative, fully comply with the agreement and work to ensure that people around the world continue to have the opportunity to receive the benefits provided by the initiative," the US Foreign Secretary said in a written statement.