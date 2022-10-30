Azerbaijan, Qatar to establish business council

30 Oct. 12:15

On Sunday, October 30, Azerbaijan and Qatar signed an agreement in Doha on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Qatar Business Council, Chairman of the Management Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov informed on his social networks.

He specified that the agreement was signed with the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Mammadov also noted that the business council would become a platform for cooperation and implementation of joint business initiatives.