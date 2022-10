30 Oct. 12:35

On Sunday, a minibus carrying members of the regional organization of the opposition party Konya Karatay overturned in Turkey, Halk TV reports.

The minibus was hit by a car from behind. As a result of the hit, the minibus overturned.

The oppositionists were heading to Ankara for the regular congress of the Saadet party. As a result of the incident, 8 people were injured, all of them were taken to the hospital.