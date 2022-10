30 Oct. 12:50

In December, Russian Railways will launch new special trains to popular ski resorts in the Krasnodar Territory, the company informed.

The compositions will carry a thematic winter name "Ski Arrow". One of the trains will connect the Rostov region with the mountain resorts of the Krasnodar Territory and will pass along the route Rostov-on-Don - Adler - Rosa Khutor. Residents of Krasnodar and other cities of the Kuban will also be able to travel on the train, the Yuga.ru portal reports.