Kremlin reveals issues that Putin may discuss with Biden

30 Oct. 13:05

A platform for conversation between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden could be Washington's desire to heed Moscow's concerns, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said in Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program.

"The desire of the United States to listen to our concerns, is, in fact, the desire to return to the December-January state of affairs and ask the question: what the Russians are offering may not suit us all, but maybe it's worth returning to the negotiating table," the representative of the Kremlin said.