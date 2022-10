30 Oct. 13:25

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov met with Prime Minister, Minister of Internal Affairs of Qatar Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani, the Azerbaijani minister wrote on his social networks.

According to the minister, the parties discussed the prospects for the development of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar.

Jabbarov added that cooperation in the energy sector, transport and logistics activities and mutual investments were also discussed.