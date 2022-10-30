Largest polypropylene sheet plant to be built in Ingushetia

30 Oct. 13:45

In 2024, the largest in the North Caucasus Federal District and the second largest in Russia PP sheet production line for the local wastewater treatment plant will start operating in Ingushetia, director of production in Ingushetia Amir Esmurziev said.

He stressed that the project will be implemented in two stages. "As part of the first stage, we have already launched an assembly shop for the production of local wastewater treatment facilities. Next, we plan to complete the work with the registration of the land plot. Now work is underway to draw up documents for it and create the design of the plant. By the end of 2024, we will launch a large complex, which will house the assembly shop, production line, warehouse and administrative premises," TASS quotes Esmurziev as saying.