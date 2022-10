30 Oct. 14:45

Over the past 24 hours, 6,803 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in Russia, the message of the operational headquarters for combating the spread of coronavirus infection informs.

9,008 people were discharged after recovering, 75 patients died. The total number of COVID-19 infections in Russia is currently 21,423,725. 20,796,124 residents of the country coped with the disease, 390,104 died.