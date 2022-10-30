Тurkiye discusses with Russia the resumption of food deal

30 Oct. 15:10

According to a source in Istanbul, Turkiye is negotiating with Russia on the situation around the grain deal.

Ankara conducts "telephone diplomacy" with Moscow at all levels, the source says.

The source noted that the situation is complicated, so he cannot now disclose the details of the negotiations. "In such delicate times, details should not be disclosed. The process is underway," RIA Novosti quotes him as saying.

The source added that he does not yet know when Turkiye’s official position on this issue will be made public.

Another source said that in the coming days, Turkey may present a number of initiatives in this direction. "The situation is being analyzed. Certain steps are possible," TASS quotes the second source as saying.

The source admits that a delegation from the Turkish Ministry of National Defense participating in the work of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul, will arrive in Moscow.

According to experts, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will soon discuss the situation around the grain deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On July 22 in Istanbul, representatives of Turkey, Ukraine, Russia and the UN signed an agreement on the creation of a grain corridor for the export of agricultural products from Ukraine via the Black Sea. The export of agricultural products is controlled by the Joint Coordination Center t in Istanbul.

Yesterday, Russia announced the suspension of participation in the grain deal