РУС ENG

Russia hopes Sochi summit to help move toward peace between Baku and Yerevan

Russia hopes Sochi summit to help move toward peace between Baku and Yerevan

Russia hopes that a three-party summit in Sochi due on October 31 will make it possible to make some progress toward a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.

"There still are a lot of problems. I think all of them will be discussed, including during tomorrow’s meeting in Sochi. We hope that it will make it possible to make some progress toward settling a range of issues, including a peace treaty," he said.

Commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that a peace treaty could be signed by the yearend, Rudenko noted that "anything may happen in this life." "And once the [Armenian] leader said it, he may probably have some reasons for that," he added.

155 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos