Lapid visits Karish gas field after maritime deal with Lebanon signed

31 Oct. 12:00

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid visited the Karish natural-gas field on Sunday, just days after Israel and Lebanon signed the maritime border agreement.

“After the start of gas production from the Karish rig: I conducted a security tour of the rig,” he wrote. “In this place is the energetic and economic future of the State of Israel.” “The production of gas from the Karish rig will lower energy prices in Israel, make the State of Israel a regional energy supplier and help Europe deal with the energy crisis,” he added. “From here comes the gas that will ensure a lowering of the cost of living. This is a great achievement for the State of Israel.”

