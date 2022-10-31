Armenian airline Fly Arna makes inaugural flight to Georgia

31 Oct. 13:15

Fly Arna, Armenian-based low-cost airline, has made its inaugural flight to Georgia on Sunday at Tbilisi International Airport, TAV Georgia, the company operating two airports in Georgia, has announced.

The Armenian national airline performed the flight from Yerevan to Tbilisi, carrying 167 passengers. On the same day 110 people departed from Tbilisi to Yerevan.

Fly Arna will perform Tbilisi-Yerevan flights three times a week, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The airline was created following a joint-venture agreement signed between Emirati low-cost carrier Air Arabia and the Armenian government owned Armenia National Interests Fund in July 2021.