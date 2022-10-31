UN 'deeply concerned' about grain deal

31 Oct. 14:15

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “deeply concerned” about the Black Sea grain deal and has delayed his travel to Algiers for the Arab League Summit by a day to focus on the issue, a U.N. spokesperson said.

“The Secretary-General continues to engage in intense contacts aiming at the end of the Russian suspension of its participation,” U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“The same engagement also aims at the renewal and full implementation of the initiative to facilitate exports of food and fertilizer from Ukraine, as well as removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertilizer,” he said.

Russia suspended participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal on October 29.