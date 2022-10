31 Oct. 14:45

Georgian prime minister Irakli Garibashvili on Monday departed for a working visit to the United Arab Emirates where he is scheduled to hold “high-level” meetings, the government administration said.

The Georgian delegation also includes vice prime minister and minister of economy and sustainable development Levan Davitashvili and minister of foreign affairs Ilia Darchiashvili.

Revaz Javelidze, the head of the government administration, is also involved in the delegation.