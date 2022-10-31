Erdogan: Türkiye to continue efforts to ease global food crisis

31 Oct. 15:00

Türkiye will continue its efforts to find a solution to the global food crisis, as it has done so far, despite Russia's withdrawal from a UN-backed deal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"As it is known, about one third of the world wheat production is carried out by Ukraine and Russia. You are the closest witness of our efforts to deliver these wheats to countries facing a threat of starvation.

"With the joint mechanism that we have ensured to be established in Istanbul, we have provided a relative reduction in the food crisis by offering 9.3 million tons of Ukrainian wheat to the service of the world," Erdogan said at the 8th Turkish Medical World Congress in Istanbul.

"Although Russia is hesitant in this regard as the same facilities are not provided for itself, we will continue our efforts to serve humanity," the head of state added.