Total area of 350 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan

31 Oct. 15:15

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released weekly data on landmine clearance activities in the country's liberated territories.

During mine clearance operations from October 24 through October 29 in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, 49 anti-personnel and 97 anti-tank landmines, as well as 398 unexploded ordnances, were detected and neutralized.

The territories with a total area of 350 hectares have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances, ANAMA said.