Putin to Pashinyan: confrontation with Azerbaijan must be ended

31 Oct. 15:30

The confrontation between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be ended, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan before the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"The conflict has lasted for decades. We have to end it. I know that you have a political will for that. We support it in every possible way. We need to find the key points that will allow us to move forward," Vladimir Putin urged.

The Russian leader also mentioned how agreements on ending an armed conflict had been reached. "At the time, we all believed that ensuring peace and creating conditions for the development of Armenia’s economy was the main goal because unblocking transport infrastructure and creating new routes are among the matters related to economic and social development. At the end of the day, this is what we are working for, all this is meant to help the people," the Russian president stressed.