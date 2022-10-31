Bridgestone starts finding Russian buyer for assets in country

31 Oct. 16:30

Japan’s producer of tires Bridgestone, which suspended the operation of its facility in Ulyanovsk and new investments in Russia in March, has started the process of finding a local buyer for its Russian assets, according to a statement published on its website on Monday.

"In light of the general uncertainty and the ongoing supply issues in Russia, Bridgestone announces that it has initiated the process to find a local buyer for its Russian assets," the company said, adding that the process of finding a buyer is expected to take several months to complete.