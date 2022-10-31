РУС ENG

Bridgestone starts finding Russian buyer for assets in country

Bridgestone starts finding Russian buyer for assets in country

Japan’s producer of tires Bridgestone, which suspended the operation of its facility in Ulyanovsk and new investments in Russia in March, has started the process of finding a local buyer for its Russian assets, according to a statement published on its website on Monday.

"In light of the general uncertainty and the ongoing supply issues in Russia, Bridgestone announces that it has initiated the process to find a local buyer for its Russian assets," the company said, adding that the process of finding a buyer is expected to take several months to complete.

210 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos