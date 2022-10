31 Oct. 17:00

Vitol is not selling Russian crude oil since April 2022, CEO of the global oil trader Russell Hardy said at the ADIPEC conference.

"We are not trading in Russian oil since April," the chief executive said.

The trader continues sales of Russian petroleum products so far in line with effective contracts, Hardy noted.

The Guardian said in summer that Vitol had reduced shipments of Russian oil and petroleum products by about 80% from January 2022 and would continue lowering them until the year-end.