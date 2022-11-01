Putin: Gazprom examined sites of explosions at Nord Stream pipelines

1 Nov. 12:00

Gazprom was allowed to examine the sites of the explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines and has seen the damage, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Monday.

"I received a report this morning from [Gazprom chief Alexey] Miller that they had done an examination. Gazprom was allowed to examine the sites of the explosions, by the way," the president said.

He said two craters had been found: One is three meters deep and the other five meters. "A 40-meter length of the pipeline was ripped out. The rupture is, the pipes have come 259 meters apart, I think," he said," he said.

Putin added that the examination of the sites of the explosions left no doubt the explosions were a terrorist attack. "It was an obvious terrorist attack, an obvious one," the president said when fielding questions from reporters.

"The piece of pipe that was ripped away, was twisted at 90-degree angle and thrown 40 meters aside, exactly towards Nord Stream 2, which was also damaged. Apparently, by this blast and the fragments of this pipe," Putin went on. "It’s hard for us to control this, because all this happened in the special economic zones of Denmark, Sweden and Germany."