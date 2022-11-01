Russian companies invest $4.5 bln in Iran’s oil and gas projects

1 Nov. 12:30

Russian companies and investors made contracts for development of oil and gas fields in Iran worth $4.5 bln, Oil Minister of Iran Javad Owji said on Monday.

"Russian companies and investors made contracts with Iran at the moment for development of oil and gas fields totaling $4.5 bln. Certain projects are 7-35% implemented," the Minister said, cited by the Shana news agency.

"We should take this excellent opportunity in areas of energy and transport, in the economy, industry, healthcare and the banking sphere," Owji noted. Cooperation between Russia and Iran in the banking sphere appears to be the most important at present, the Minister added.