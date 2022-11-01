Russia's vegetable oils export up a third in 9 months

1 Nov. 13:00

Export of vegetable oils from Russia surged by almost a third in annual terms over nine months of this year, the Ministry of Agriculture said in its Telegram Channel.

"Supplies of vegetable oils surged by 29% as of the end of nine months," the Ministry said.

The sunflower oil accounting for 68% of total exports takes the lead in sales, the Ministry said. The rapeseed and soybean oils account for 19% and 13% respectively. Rapeseed oil deliveries from Russia to China surged by more than twofold in nine months of 2022 on an annualized basis, the Ministry informed.