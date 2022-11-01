Iranian President receives Pashinyan in Tehran

1 Nov. 13:15

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are holding talks at the Saadabad complex in Tehran.

Pashinyan arrived Tuesday at the head of a high-ranking delegation at the invitation of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.

Upon arrival, Pashinyan was met by Masoud Mir-Kazemi, Iran's vice president and head of the Planning and Budget Organization. Raisi then officially welcomed Pashinyan at the Sa'adabad Complex in Tehran.

After the meeting ceremony, bilateral talks between the President of Iran and the Prime Minister of Armenia began.