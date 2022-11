Russia records 5,252 daily COVID cases

1 Nov. 13:30

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,252 over the past day to 21,434,758, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

In absolute terms, the number of daily cases has been the lowest since July 19, when 4,200 cases were registered. A day earlier, 5,781 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,485 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 202.4% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 72 regions, while in seven regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 491 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 485 over the past day versus 579 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,231,352, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 426 over the past day versus 398 a day earlier, reaching 1,786,266.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 9,308 over the past day, reaching 20,812,505. A day earlier some 7,073 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 72 over the past day, reaching 390,247.

In absolute terms, the country has been recording less than 80 COVID deaths for the fifth day in a row. A day earlier 71 COVID-19 deaths were registered.