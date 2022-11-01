Russia and Iran increase turnover by over 30%

1 Nov. 14:20

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Iran-Russia bilateral trade turnover rose by 36.4% in the first eight months of 2022 to $3.3 bln.

The countries have repeatedly declared the intention to deepen economic cooperation, with the 16th meeting of the Russian-Iranian commission on trade and economic cooperation to be held in Russia’s Grozny on November 1 to fix the agreements that have already been reached, as well as to announce new plans. The Russian side will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, while Iranian Oil Minister Javad Ouji will represent Tehran.

Bilateral trade turnover rose by 44.9% in the first half of 2022 year-on-year to $2.8 bln. According to data provided by Russia’s Federal customs service, mutual trade turnover between Russia and Iran soared by 81.4% in 2021 compared with 2020 from $2.2 bln to $4 bln.