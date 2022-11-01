Russia and Turkey to agree on gas hub road map by the end of year

1 Nov. 15:00

The gas hub roadmap will be determined by the end of the year, Turkey's work has been intensified at the suggestion of Russia, Anadolu Agency reports.

It was noted that Ankara is pressing ahead with efforts to become an international gas hub. They also emphasized that it is possible due to participation in global energy projects, creating LNG facilities and the fact that there is only one gas trading market in the region.



"After Moscow's proposal to create a gas hub in Turkey from which Russian gas can be supplied to Europe, work in this direction has intensified. Ankara plans to define the project "road map" by the end of this year," the agency added.