Türkiye 'neutralizes' YPG/PKK ringleader in northern Syria

1 Nov. 15:20

Turkish forces “neutralized” a ringleader of the YPG/PKK terrorist group in northern Syria, security sources said on Tuesday.

Ersin Sahin, codenamed Serdem Pir-Serhat Harun, was neutralized in an operation by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Sahin joined the YDG-H, a PKK offshoot, in 2014 and was part of the YPG, the terror group’s Syrian offshoot, since 2017, the sources said.

He was the head of the so-called Derik sabotage battalion and remained involved in multiple attacks, including bombings, targeting Turkish forces, the sources added.