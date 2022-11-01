Iran’s minister hails uptrend in dialogue with Russia

1 Nov. 15:40

An uptrend is observed today in relations between Iran and Russia, and Tehran hopes for the further deepening of interaction, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said at a meeting of the Russian-Iranian commission on trade and economic cooperation.

"Relations are developing both at the bilateral and multilateral levels, within the framework of ensuring common interests, as well as promoting stability, peace, and regional and international security. Our relations are on the ascent. I am sure that this trend will continue and get stronger," he said.

Owji stressed in this regard that Iran’s Oil Ministry, as the supervising agency of the bilateral intergovernmental commission, "will exert great efforts to expand strategic cooperation" in various fields of power industry and will also "support cooperation between ministries, agencies, organizations and Russian and Iranian companies."

"Given the agreements reached between the presidents of our two countries - Iran and Russia, the strengthening of relations between our countries has been given a powerful boost, and the implementation of the agreements is pretty much in sight. Also, the visit of a high-ranking Russian delegation led by [Alexander] Novak also testifies to both countries’ firm determination to further expand the existing bilateral cooperation," he said.

According to Owji, Iran at the meeting hopes to identify common economic projects based on "win-win" rules. "The results of the efforts by our working groups indicate that long strides have been made. I am convinced that if we push ahead with our efforts, the cooperation process will be further accelerated," he stressed.

Owji said that Tehran and Moscow were currently building up trade and economic cooperation. "I am sure that the report that our team has prepared based on the results of the 16th meeting will be finalized," he concluded.