Extremists detained in Moscow, Voronezh and Dagestan

1 Nov. 16:00

Six members of the international extremist religious organization Takfir wal-Hijra (outlawed in Russia) have been detained in Moscow, Voronezh as well as in Dagestan, the press service of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Directorate for Moscow and the Moscow Region reported on Tuesday.

A criminal case has been opened, and residents of the Moscow Region who held meetings, distributed religious doctrines of the extremist organization and recruited new members have been identified. "As part of this investigation, the Russian Federal Security Service detained six members of the extremist organization in Moscow, Voronezh and the Republic of Dagestan," the FSB reported.

During searches at the places of residence of the detainees, religious literature with extremist contents and other items indicating their adherence to radical branches of their religion were found.