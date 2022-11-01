Pobeda Airlines to resume flights to Turkey in December

1 Nov. 17:00

Pobeda Airlines, part of the Aeroflot Group , plans to resume flights from Moscow's Vnukovo Airport to the Turkish cities of Istanbul, Alania, and Antalya in December, a company representative told reporters.

Daily flights to Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport will begin on December 1, and daily flights to the city's Istanbul Airport will start on December 21.

Flights to Alania's Gazipasa Airport are scheduled to begin on December 24, and will operate three times a week; and flights to Antalya are scheduled to start on December 23, and will operate four times a week.

Pobeda's only current foreign destination is Minsk, where the company flies from St. Petersburg and Moscow.