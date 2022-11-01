Russia to resume direct flights to Goa in November

1 Nov. 17:32

Two Russian airlines will start flying again to the Indian state of Goa from November, ATOR reports.

Aeroflot will operate flights from Moscow to Dabolim from November 2, while AZUR air will launch flights to the Indian resort from Moscow, Kazan and Yekaterinburg from mid-November.

The resumption of direct flights has allowed Russian tour operators to take blocks of seats and offer new package tours. Vacation packages appeared at Intourist, Biblio-Globus, Coral Travel, FUN&SUN. A tour for 10-11 nights for two people in November will cost at least 140 thousand rubles, the price for a similar tour for the New Year holidays start from 211 thousand rubles.

Tours with connecting flights are cheaper - China Travel offers a New Year's tour for two for 9 nights for 172-177 thousand rubles.