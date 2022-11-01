Putin and Erdoğan discuss situation around grain deal

1 Nov. 18:00

Presidents of Russia and Türkiye Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held telephone talks during which they discussed the situation around the grain deal.

"President Erdoğan said that Turkey continues to take the necessary initiatives to all parties to adress the problems related to the implementation of the Istanbul memorandum on grain supplies", TASS quoted the Turkish presidential office.

The Turkish leader further noted that the difficulties around the deal will be overcome over time. "As with many other issues, the grain crisis will be solved with a constructive approach. In this case, the steps that will be taken to return to negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will also be encouraged", the office informed.