Residents of Baku called to support appeal to Senate and people of France

1 Nov. 18:49

In many districts of Baku posters calling for participation in the signing of an appeal to the French Senate and the French appeared, the AZfront Telegram channel reports.

They are pasted up at bus stops, near ATMs and other places.

"Appeal to all who consider themselves citizens of Azerbaijan. Let our voice be heard in Europe! Together we are strong!", the text on the posters says.

that the appeal of the Azerbaijani people to the Senate and the people of France was published on the Mesopinions.com website on October 11. It was a reaction to the October 3 nomination by six members of the Senate of a draft resolution calling on the French government to seek international condemnation of Azerbaijan for "mass crimes and war crimes", as well as calling on all EU countries to stop importing oil and gas from Azerbaijan. The French Senate will vote on the project on November 15.