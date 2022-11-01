Azerbaijani people's address to French Senate and French people translated into foreign languages

1 Nov. 19:35

The authors of the petition, addressing the Senate and the people of France on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, translated it into four foreign languages. In addition to the Azerbaijani language, it is available in Russian, Turkish, English and Farsi now.

The nstructions for voting have also been translated into these languages.

Let us remind you that the appeal of the Azerbaijani people to the Senate and the people of France was published on the Mesopinions.com website on October 11. It was a response to a draft resolution tabled by six members of the Senate on October 3. They call on the French government to seek international condemnation of Azerbaijan for "mass crimes and war crimes", as well as call on all EU countries to stop importing oil and gas from Azerbaijan. The French Senate will vote on the project on November 15.

"The draft resolution represents an absolutely one-sided and biased point of view on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. The authors defend the interests of only one side of the conflict, the Armenian side. They completely ignore the victims, feelings of pain and loss of loved ones, the aspirations of the other side - 1 million ordinary Azerbaijanis. And they consider only us guilty. Such a preference for one nation, discrimination and indiscriminate condemnation of another is a public manifestation of ethnic intolerance and racism!", the petittion says.

Two weeks after the publication, almost 50,000 people voted for it. On October 15, a rally was held in front of the French Embassy in Baku in support of the petition and against the draft resolution of the French Senate. On October 19, activists of the Azerbaijani diaspora held a similar action in Moscow, and in Astana on October 26.