Three Afghans illegally entered Georgia

1 Nov. 19:50

Border guards detained three Afghan citizens for illegally crossing the state border of Georgia, the Ministry of Internal Affairs' press service reports.

According to the Ministry, the action took place at the "Chirukhi" section of the border control sector of Batumi. As a result, three young people aged 20, 24 and 37 were detained.

It has been established that the detainees illegally moved from Türkiye to Georgia bypassing the Georgian checkpoint.

It is noted that a case has been initiated under the article "Illegal crossing of the state border by a group of persons". They face up to five years of imprisonment.