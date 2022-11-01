Yerevan and Tehran agree on corridor from Armenia to Persian Gulf

1 Nov. 20:15

Iran and Armenia will create a special transit corridor between Armenia and the Persian Gulf through the IRI province of East Azerbaijan. This issue was discussed at the meeting of Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan with Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi today.

According to the Iranian minister, the route will pass from Norduz to Verzegan and Tabriz, and as a result of the project, "the possibilities for the transit of goods for Iran and Armenia will be improved".

"This route can serve a significant volume of transit. One of the features of this route is a significant reduction in the length and the travel time", ISNA quoted Ghasemi.

It is specified that Iranian companies are ready to underatake works on the construction of bridges, tunnels, railways and roads.