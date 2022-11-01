Shoigu and Akar hold talks for second day in row

1 Nov. 20:39

On Tuesday, November 1, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar held telephone talks. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.



The main topic of today's negotiations was Russia's suspension of the implementation of agreements on the export of agricultural products from the ports of Ukraine within the framework of the "grain deal".



The day before, Sergey Shoigu and Hulusi Akar had a telephone conversation, during which they discussed the suspension of Russia's participation in the "grain deal".

Let us remind you that on July 22 in Istanbul, representatives of Türkiye, Ukraine, Russia and the UN signed an agreement on the creation of a grain corridor for the export of agricultural products from Ukraine via the Black Sea. The export of agricultural products is controlled by the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul.

On October 29, Russia announced the suspension of its participation in the "grain deal".