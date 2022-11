1 Nov. 21:29

The US does not want a conflict with Russia. This was stated by the coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council, John Kirby at a briefing on November 1.

"The president's goals were clear from the very beginning ... We do not want a conflict with Russia. This is number one", RIA Novosti quoted him.

Kirby noted that the US is also focused on strengthening NATO's eastern flank and helping Ukraine.