Turkish military to stay in Azerbaijan for another year

1 Nov. 21:55

On Tuesday, November 1, a plenary session of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Türkiye was held, during which the extension of the military personnel mandate was approved.

Let us remind you that the corresponding bill on behalf of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was submitted to parliament in October 2022.

Thus, from November 17, 2022, the term of the Turkish military mission in Azerbaijan will be extended for another year.

The document emphasizes that Türkiye has always been supporting Azerbaijan in its struggle based on international norms to protect its legitimate rights, including the country's territorial integrity, Anadolu agency reports.